Alexa Bliss breaks silence after shocking return; addresses viral moment from WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has always been home to Alexa Bliss, as she got her big break on the blue brand. Today, she broke silence on social media upon her return to in-ring competition and addressed a viral moment from the show.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Alexa Bliss returned to the Stamford-based promotion for the second time and teamed up with Zelina Vega to take on Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. As she returned for the first time in months, a fan went viral with his reaction to The Goddess' return.

Today, Alexa Bliss broke silence on social media and addressed her return to the blue brand. She also took a moment to address the fan who went viral and sent a message on X after the show. It seems like Bliss will be back on television on a full-time basis.

"This guy is the best :) Love the excitement," Bliss wrote on X.

Top WWE name details scrapped plans with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt

A few years ago, Alexa Bliss accepted the dark side and joined forces with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The pairing became a hit on WWE's main roster for years to come. The new management wanted to recapture the magic by putting the two stars together.

Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt passed away in 2023, and fans never got to witness a reunion. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Scarlett revealed that the company was discussing a mixed tag team match with Kross and Scarlett against Wyatt and Bliss.

"Hell yeah! I will wrestle Alexa, but it kind of breaks my heart when I hear that because I feel like it was supposed to happen. Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss versus me and Karrion Kross—that was something that was discussed years ago. So when I hear her name, I know that match was talked about. I feel like it would've happened by now," Scarlett said. (From 27:40 to 28:03)

While a one-on-one match with Alexa Bliss is possible for Scarlett in the future, it would've been interesting to see the mixed tag team match between two eerie couples inside the square circle.

