Alexa Bliss breaks silence after shooting a fireball at Randy Orton

Alexa Bliss has finally revealed her reaction to her brutal attack on Randy Orton at the end of tonight's WWE RAW.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Randy Orton came face-to-face with his arch-enemy Triple H, and the duo had a tense exchange. It all led to Orton challenging Triple H to a match, which The Game later accepted.

Fans were expecting another epic showdown between the two ring veterans, but they had no idea what was about to come. The match was marred with interference by Alexa Bliss, who attacked Orton with a fireball to end the show. The final visual of RAW saw Orton screaming in sheer agony.

Alexa Bliss has now posted her reaction to what she did to Orton on RAW. Bliss added a caption to her post: 'An eye for an eye.' Check it out HERE.

Alexa Bliss hasn't forgotten what Orton did at TLC 2020

At WWE TLC 2020, Randy Orton faced The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match. After picking up the victory, Orton took things too far when he set The Fiend's unconscious body on fire. The Fiend hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since, and Alexa Bliss has been targeting Randy Orton following the incident.

Here's Alexa Bliss' sharing her true feelings on working with Bray Wyatt:

"I have been having so much fun in my recent time with WWE. I've always wanted to be working alongside a character like Bray, and because he is so good at what he does. He puts so much background research into what he does, and he is the true epitome of what a WWE Superstar should be, you know. He is compelling, he is always evolving and changing and being something new and fresh, and to be able to work with someone like that just always gets your creative juices going."

Tonight, Alexa Bliss proved to Orton that she isn't one to be taken lightly at all, even if she doesn't have The Fiend to watch her back at the moment. One wonders what Orton can do now when it's clear as day that he is no match to Bliss' supernatural strength. An even bigger question at the moment is what's the condition of Orton, following Alexa Bliss' attack.