Alexa Bliss breaks silence after The Fiend's return at WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane 2021 finally saw the return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion emerged from under the ring during the intergender match between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton.

Looking scarier than ever, The Fiend returned with a new look with a burnt and melted mask, continuing the angle from WWE TLC 2020 where Randy Orton burned him alive. He ended up delivering Sister Abigail to The Viper, who was visibly shaken to see his arch-nemesis back.

Alexa Bliss has now reacted to The Fiend's return through an Instagram post.

"HE’S Back," said Bliss on Instagram.

What horrors could The Fiend and Alexa Bliss unleash now?

The Fiend is back and he looks to be more powerful than ever. After getting burned alive, he has made a huge statement at Fastlane.

For the past few months, Alexa Bliss has been making the life of Randy Orton miserable. Now with The Fiend back, Orton's troubles are set to increase.

In all likeliness, we are heading towards a WrestleMania 37 clash between Randy Orton and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. It remains to be seen what role Alexa Bliss will play in that match. Could we witness yet another bizarre stipulation match between the two?

Out of the ashes ... THE FIEND HAS EMERGED?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eu0jfo031V — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

