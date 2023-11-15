Alexa Bliss and Buddy Matthews react to Rhea Ripley's new photo

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and AEW's Buddy Matthews have commented on Rhea Ripley's recent Instagram post.

Rhea Ripley is among the most popular stars in the pro wrestling business today. She is currently engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews. For those unaware, he was previously engaged to Alexa Bliss, but the duo later broke it off.

Rhea Ripley recently shared a new picture on her Instagram handle. She's rocking a hoodie in the photo and appears to have some work done on her nails. The post quickly received several comments from her fans.

Bliss also commented on the post, heaping praise on her nails. Matthews also dropped a comment. Check out the comments below:

Buddy Matthews and Alexa Bliss comment on Ripley's picture

Buddy Matthews once opened up about Alexa Bliss' main roster run

Bliss made her way to the main roster in 2016. Within two years, she had won three RAW Women's Titles and two SmackDown Women's Titles. Needless to say, Bliss did incredibly well for herself following her move to the main roster.

During his appearance on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory, Buddy Matthews once shared his thoughts on Bliss' main roster run. Here's what he said:

"Lex, in a way – I'm not gonna say we were holding her down, but look what she's doing now," Murphy continued. "Like, we helped her get there but I'm glad she didn't stay with us, because then we would of [held her down]. Her talent would have gone it through anyway. Everything happens for a reason. She's killing it, I've got so much of her merch." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Fast forward to now, and Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are happily engaged. On the other hand, Bliss got hitched to singer Ryan Cabrera last year, and the couple is mere weeks away from welcoming their first baby.

Would you like to see a full-fledged feud between Bliss and Ripley somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

