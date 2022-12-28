Judging by her comments on WWE Mena's new video, Alexa Bliss isn't fond of fellow superstar Seth Rollins.

The official Instagram handle of WWE Mena recently shared a new clip where top superstars pick their favorite and not-so-favorite fellow wrestlers in a game of "Thumbs up, thumbs down."

Little Miss Bliss quickly displayed a "thumbs down" sign when Seth Rollins' picture appeared on the screen. Check out her comments below:

"Seth Rollins. Thumbs down, a little c*cky for my liking. Arrogant lately. Especially with his obnoxious outfits. So, thumbs down." [1:14-1:24]

Alexa Bliss recently reacted to Seth Rollins criticizing Bray Wyatt's character

Back in late 2019, Seth Rollins was involved in a feud with Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend. The rivalry led to a Hell in a Cell match at the namesake event that's regarded by many fans as one of the worst bouts in WWE history. Rollins lost the Universal Title to Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

Not long ago, Rollins stated that it wasn't easy to tell a good story with Bray Wyatt's character. Alexa Bliss, however, disagreed with his comments and showered major praise on Wyatt:

“He’s a fast-moving train. He’s creatively always going, always thinking, always thinking of the next thing, always saying, ‘Hey, have you seen this documentary? Watch this documentary, watch this because there’s something here you can take from John Wayne Gacy, there’s something you can take from the Manson situation. There’s all these things you can take from.’" [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Bliss and Wyatt's association ended at WrestleMania 37 last year when she betrayed and cost him a match against Randy Orton. Wyatt recently made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022.

It would certainly be interesting to see what Seth Rollins says about Bliss criticizing his over-the-top outfits and arrogance.

Do you share Alexa Bliss' sentiments when it comes to Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments below.

