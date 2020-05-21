Alexa Bliss calls on Ronda Rousey to issue apology

Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey

Alexa Bliss believes Ronda Rousey might have to issue an apology if she returns to WWE.

The UFC Hall of Famer, who last competed in a match in April 2019 at WrestleMania 35, recently caused controversy when she used the word “fake” to describe WWE.

Speaking to Express Sport, Alexa Bliss admitted that she was hurt by Rousey’s comments, especially as the women’s locker room welcomed her to WWE with open arms when she joined the company in 2018.

Alexa Bliss added that the locker room would “probably” take Rousey back if she wants to make an in-ring return, but it would help if she showed some remorse for her comments.

"There's been people in the locker room that I haven't got along with but you have to think about it as you're travelling with people three-hundred days a year, we're all like sisters. It's like being in a family reunion every single day of your life.

"But you hash it out and you get over it and you work together and now we all get along great and we are all one big family. I think she may have some apologising to do because it was disrespectful and our company is built on respect. But I don't see why she wouldn't be welcome with open arms."

Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey’s history

Ronda Rousey teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in her WWE debut match in April 2018 at WrestleMania 34.

Four months later, “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” defeated Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam to win the RAW Women’s Championship – a title she held until she faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Advertisement

The creativity of fate never ceases to amaze me... I do not take this responsibility lightly. I will devote every fiber of my being to carry on and elevate the legacy of the scores of women who gave their bodies and hearts to the @wwe to get us this far. #rawwomenschampionship pic.twitter.com/gUTMVDQyKO — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 20, 2018

In the two months that followed their SummerSlam match, Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss continued to feud on television and face each other in matches at live events.

Unfortunately for Alexa Bliss, she suffered two concussions whilst feuding with the former UFC star – both after receiving a headlock takeover during matches – and she was forced to miss several months of action in late 2018/early 2019.

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” pic.twitter.com/lnLLAq3laT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 11, 2020

As you can see in the tweet above, Alexa Bliss responded to Rousey’s “fake fighting” comments last month by posting a video from her ‘WWE 365’ documentary on the WWE Network, in which she revealed that the concussions could have ended her career.