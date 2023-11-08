Alexa Bliss and Cathy Kelley react to Rhea Ripley, Solo Sikoa, and others finding a cat backstage at WWE Crown Jewel

Several WWE Superstars have shared their reactions to Rhea Ripley, Bayley, and others petting a stray cat backstage at Crown Jewel.

A bunch of backstage videos from Crown Jewel 2023 are currently making the rounds on social media. In the clips, several superstars (Bayley, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Finn Balor) can be seen petting a stray cat that they came across backstage. WWE shared the clips on its official Instagram handle as well.

The videos received heartfelt reactions from several stars, as can be seen below:

Alexa Bliss reacts to superstars petting a cat

Solo Sikoa wasn't too thrilled with his fellow WWE Superstars petting the cat

It doesn't look like The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa is a cat person, judging by his reaction to Bayley petting a cat backstage in Saudi Arabia. Ripley, Bayley, and others seemed elated to meet the cat though, and had a great time petting the creature.

Natalya, who reacted to the adorable video, seemingly can't get enough of cats and kittens. The veteran has had several cats in the past. Back in 2015, she spoke with Ring Rust Radio, and shared an update on Tyson Kidd aka TJ Wilson's health after he suffered a serious neck injury. In the interview, Natalya revealed that Kidd's injury had allowed him to spend some time with their cats.

"It also has given him a chance to bond more with our cats. We are taking it one day at a time, and being very appreciative of what we do have. TJ is getting his fill of the WWE Network right now. He is bonding with the cats, he isn't eating the Friskies like the cats are, but they are having some quality time right now." [H/T Joe Arcidiacono]

The videos of WWE Superstars' interaction with the stray cat are currently going viral on wrestling Twitter. Fans would surely love to hear an update on the cat that the superstars encountered backstage at Crown Jewel.

