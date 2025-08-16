Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair Brutally Attacked on SmackDown in Shocking Twist

Alexa Bliss competed in a match on WWE SmackDown this week. Following the match, she and Charlotte Flair were ambushed by their opponents.Last week on the Friday night show, Charlotte Flair threw a small birthday celebration for Alexa Bliss, but they were interrupted by Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice. As a result, Charlotte challenged Chelsea to a singles match. During the match, Charlotte slammed Chelsea face-first onto Bliss' birthday cake. The former Women's United States Champion was not happy about being embarrassed on the blue brand.Tonight on SmackDown, Piper Niven sought revenge against Alexa Bliss. As Alexa was about to win the match, Chelsea Green tried to interfere in the bout, but Charlotte Flair took her down. Alba Fyre also tried to get involved, but Bliss was able to stop her. Bliss then rolled up Piper for the win. Following the match, Alba attacked Bliss and took her out.Charlotte Flair came into the ring and fought off Chelsea, Piper, and Alba. However, the numbers game was too much, and Piper regained control on behalf of her team by hitting Flair with a Senton before Chelsea sent her into the ring post, and then followed up by throwing her over the barricade. Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice then turned their attention to Alexa Bliss, and they laid her out in the ring.Bully Ray Says That Charlotte Flair Teaming With Alexa Bliss Was the Best Thing to Happen to HerCharlotte Flair has been a singles star for most of her run in the WWE. She has been a multiple-time women's champion. But despite her success, the fans have almost always turned against her.Even after winning the Royal Rumble this year after spending a year on the shelf, Flair received hostile treatment from the fans. However, ever since Flair has been paired with Alexa Bliss, fans have shown their support for The Queen once again.Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that teaming with Little Miss Bliss is the best thing to ever happen to Charlotte in her career, as she is becoming more likable on screen.&quot;I think this is the best thing, maybe ever, to happen to Charlotte in her career. We are now looking at Charlotte in a completely different light. She's vulnerable. She's becoming likable through her vulnerability. She's paired up, she's sharing the spotlight with a character and a woman that the universe loves,&quot; Ray said.It will be interesting to see how long Alexa Bliss and Charlotte co-exist as a team.