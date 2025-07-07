Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair's new name confirmed by WWE

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair formed a new union on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown after weeks of teases. A recent post from the company indicates that the tag team has been given a new name.

Bliss stated her desire to form an alliance with The Queen a few weeks back. The tag team was made official this past Friday on SmackDown, where Adam Pearce pitted them against B-Fab and Michin, as well as the Secret Hervice. Alexa and Charlotte won the match and will now compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2.

WWE also appears to have selected a name for the duo, as they called them the Dream Team on their official German X account.

It will be interesting to see how long the union lasts, as many expect one of the two to turn on the other, leading to a singles feud between them. However, for now, the Dream Team has a chance to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution, where they are set to compete against three other teams.

WWE veteran questioned the storyline between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the ongoing storyline between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, noting that it is an attempt from WWE to turn The Queen babyface. However, Russo did not understand the motive behind Alexa trying to ally with the 14-time women's champion:

"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Alexa Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it." [14:53 onwards]

Alexa and Charlotte Flair are two of the most prominent members of the company's women's division. While they look pretty strong together, it remains to be seen how well they work against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez and the top teams of RAW and NXT at Evolution 2.

