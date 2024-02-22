Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green and many others send love to former WWE Superstar following heartbreaking real-life update

Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green were among those who sent their love and condolences to Westin Blake (Wesley Blake) after the former WWE Superstar revealed that his dog recently passed away.

Blake was with the Stamford-based company for nearly eight years. He started his career in NXT and rose to prominence as a tag team star with Buddy Matthews as his partner. Alexa Bliss also aligned with the duo down the line. Their union ended when Little Miss Bliss was called up to the main roster.

Blake later joined forces with Jaxson Ryker and Steve Cutler to form The Forgotten Sons. However, the trio was released shortly after making their main roster debut.

The 36-year-old recently took to Instagram to reveal that his dog Butter passed away after being a part of his life for almost eight years. The former WWE Superstar also penned a heartfelt message in the loving memory of his dog.

Many notable names from the wrestling world sent their love and condolences to Wesley Blake after learning about the heartbreaking update. Among those were Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, Natalya, and many others.

Alexa Bliss and other stars' reaction to Blake's personal update

Wesley Blake has not wrestled much since leaving WWE

Wesley Blake was a prominent name on NXT for a long time before he moved up to the main roster in 2020. Blake, along with Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker, was assigned to SmackDown. However, the Forgotten Sons failed to hit their stride on the blue brand, and Wesley was released in 2021 after months of inactivity.

The 34-year-old returned to the Independent Circuit after leaving WWE. He also joined the Control Your Narrative wrestling promotion, which was created by EC3 and Braun Strowman. However, Blake has not wrestled much in the last few years.

His wife Sara Lee passed away in October 2022, after which the former superstar has competed in just two bouts. Sara was one of the 13 finalists for the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough and was eventually chosen as the winner by fans. The late star also competed on NXT for nearly a year.

