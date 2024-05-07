Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and more WWE Superstars react to Liv Morgan's hilarious update following RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is the Number One contender for the Women's World Championship. The former Riott Squad member recently shared a hilarious update on social media.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch announced her first title defense after winning the Battle Royal to claim the Women's World Championship vacated by Rhea Ripley following her injury. The Man revealed that she would defend her title against Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event scheduled to take place later this month.

Liv recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious update. The former SmackDown Women's Champion posted a reel depicting the struggles of professional wrestlers to board early morning flights.

The former Money In The Bank winner's Instagram post caught the attention of several WWE stars, including Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Samantha Irvin who posted comments on the same. You can check out some of the comments below:

WWE Hall of Famer predicts Liv Morgan will take over The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan was put on the shelf in July 2023 following a vicious attack from Rhea Ripley. The 29-year-old returned from injury at Royal Rumble earlier this year, announcing her 'Revenge Tour,' claiming she would take everything away from The Eradicator.

Morgan injured Ripley on RAW after WrestleMania XL, forcing The Judgment Day member to vacate her title. In an interview with the Wise Choices podcast, WWE legend Bully Ray predicted that Liv Morgan could infiltrate The Judgment Day and steal Dominik Mysterio on her way to complete her revenge:

"Liv Morgan told Rhea Ripley that she was going to take everything from her. She just came out with a new t-shirt called 'The Revenge Tour. What's more revenge than infiltrating the entire Judgment Day, stealing Dom, infiltrating The Judgment Day, taking over The Judgment Day, making googly eyes at Dominik so Dominik can help her eventually defeat Becky Lynch to become the World Champion? Now we've made somebody," he said.

After Rhea Ripley's unfortunate injury, WWE has dropped several hints about a potential alliance between Morgan and Mysterio. It will be interesting to see how things pan out between the two superstars in the absence of The Nightmare.

