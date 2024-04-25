Liv Morgan's revenge tour plans predicted by WWE legend; Dominik Mysterio would play huge part

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently predicted the stages of Liv Morgan's revenge plans on Rhea Ripley.

Morgan injured Rhea Ripley nearly two weeks ago on RAW, forcing her to relinquish her Women's World Title. The 29-year-old competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant championship on Monday. However, she failed to capture the title as she was eliminated by Becky Lynch, who became the new Women's World Champion.

While Morgan took Ripley out, she had a face-off with Mami's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, backstage on the red show. The short segment sparked rumors about a potential on-screen romance between the two WWE Superstars.

In an interview with the Wise Choices podcast, Bully Ray suggested Morgan could infiltrate The Judgment Day, steal Mysterio, and have the former NXT North American Champion help her win the Women's World Title.

"If Liv wins the Battle Royal, you now have Liv Morgan your World Champion who hurt Rhea Ripley. Where do you go? You gotta heat up a bunch of babyfaces just to feed to Liv Morgan. What good does that do? However, Liv Morgan told Rhea Ripley that she was going to take everything from her. She just came out with a new t-shirt called 'The Revenge Tour.'"

Ray added:

"What's more revenge than infiltrating the entire Judgment Day, stealing Dom, infiltrating The Judgment Day, taking over The Judgment Day, making googly eyes at Dominik so Dominik can help her eventually defeat Becky Lynch to become the World Champion? Now we've made somebody." [47:38 - 48:30]

An on-screen romance between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will work in WWE, says Bully Ray

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed the chances of success of a potential on-screen romance between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed it would definitely work.

Bully Ray pointed out that Morgan could manipulate Dominik, claiming it would be relatable since similar scenarios happen daily in real life.

"Now, there's been a lot of building with Liv and then stopping with Liv, building with Liv and stopping with Liv. Like you said, she's had her day in the sun but maybe this is the opportunity to truly build Liv with real depth, [a] real character, and a real story. Because Liv and Dominik is going to work, period. I could give you six months off the top of my head right now on how to do that. It's very easy. We've seen situations like this in real life, where a woman manipulates a man to get what she wants or a man manipulates a woman to get what he wants. Happens every single day."

It would be interesting to see how the story between Morgan and Mysterio unfolds in the coming weeks. Bully Ray even claimed the former SmackDown Women's Champion could become the new leader of The Judgment Day.

