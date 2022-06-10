"She's a freakin' star" - Alexa Bliss picks RAW Superstar as her dream opponent

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently cited Rhea Ripley as her dream opponent.

On the red brand this week, The Five Feet of Fury participated in a fatal four-way match against Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Doudrop for the #1 contender spot at the RAW Women's Championship. The Eradicator won the bout and will face Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank next month.

In a recent interaction with WWE Deutschland, Bliss said she would love to face Ripley in a singles bout. She believes Rhea is a powerhouse and should get to main event WrestleMania someday.

"I'm gonna stick with Rhea Ripley. I think she is just a powerhouse and so talented and I've never really gotten to have a lot of extended time with her in the ring... She's definitely that person that deserves that WrestleMania moment and especially to main event because she, I mean, if you look at her she's a freakin star. And I think that would be a lot of fun." (26:34 - 27:23)

You can check out the interview below:

Bliss and Ripley have never crossed paths in a singles match against each other. With both superstars having similar dark looks, it would be interesting to see the two superstars clash in the ring.

Alexa Bliss picked two top RAW stars as her dream partner in a mixed tag match

The former RAW Women's Champion and The Miz are real-life friends. The latter was even seen making an amusing entrance at her wedding in April this year.

In the same interview with WWE Deutschland, Alexa Bliss cited The Miz and Theory as her dream tag team partners in case of a mixed tag match.

"I'd say The Miz, if he's not, if Maryse isn't already tagging with him. I'd say The Miz because he has this presence and just cockiness about him, that's just so great and so entertaining. If not the The Miz, probably Austin Theory because he's full of charisma, really talented in the ring, and I feel like we could win some good matches." (31:35 - 31:58)

After a four-month break, Alexa Bliss returned with a tweaked gimmick and a new theme in May. She has had wins over Sonya Deville, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. Fans are hoping to see the former women's champion in the title picture soon.

While using quotes from this article, please credit WWE Deutschland and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far