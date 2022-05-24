Alexa Bliss reacts to a fan comment who begs to change her new entrance theme song

Alexa Bliss shared an interesting bit of information about her new WWE entrance theme music.

Bliss made her return to WWE TV earlier this month. She defeated Sonya Deville in her return match on the May 9 episode of RAW. A week later, Bliss faced Deville again and picked up another big win.

This time, Bliss came out with brand new entrance music. As is usually the case on such occasions, fans were divided over Bliss' new entrance theme music. A fan recently told Bliss to change her entrance music and the comment caught the RAW Superstar's attention.

In her response to the fan, Bliss revealed that she was involved in the creation of her new entrance music. She hinted that she had a hand in the making of the song's lyrics, and that it's here to stay. Check out the screengrab of the conversation, below:

Bliss responds after a fan begs her to change her new music

Alexa Bliss is certainly a big fan of her new entrance theme

Shortly after Bliss debuted a new entrance theme on RAW, she reacted to it via her official Twitter handle. While responding to a fan, Bliss heaped praise on her entrance song.

Bliss' new entrance theme suits quite well with her current character, which isn't marred by supernatural elements. She donned the persona of an evil, supernatural being for the better part of the past two years or so. Bliss joined forces with former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (aka The Fiend) in 2020 and this marked a massive character change for her.

The duo made their way to WWE RAW during the 2020 WWE Draft and targeted WWE legend Randy Orton soon after. The feud lasted for months on end, with Bliss picking up a singles win over Orton on the road to WrestleMania 37. After The Fiend's WWE departure, Bliss didn't do much of a note and had a short-lived feud with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

During the feud, Bliss reunited with former tag team partner Nikki Cross (now Nikki A.S.H.) and debuted a new entrance theme. The theme didn't even last a year and Bliss has now been given another theme. It remains to be seen if Alexa Bliss' new song will grow on fans or not who aren't happy with it at the moment.

