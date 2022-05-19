Alexa Bliss reacts to her recent entrance music change

The evolution of Alexa Bliss continued Monday night on WWE RAW.

Last week, Bliss returned to the red brand as a surprise mystery opponent for former WWE official Sonya Deville and defeated her in less than a minute. Little Miss Bliss returned with her old look and music, but she still carried her Lilly doll with her.

On the May 16 episode , the two women faced off in a more competitive rematch that once again ended with Bliss picking up the win. But unlike last week, Bliss came out with new entrance music that has never been heard before.

Bliss appears to be a big fan of her new entrance theme song. In a tweet, she told a member of the WWE Universe on social media that the whole theme song is "pretty awesome."

"@Taboy1232 @WWEMusic The whole song itself is pretty awesome - not gonna lie *black heart emoji*," Alexa Bliss tweeted.

Alexa Bliss reveals some lyrics to her new WWE entrance theme

Beyond her entrance this week on Monday Night RAW, no one has really been able to hear the theme in its entirety, as WWE Music hasn't publicly released it yet.

But Bliss went out of her way to share some of the lyrics to her new entrance theme on social media.

"You're mad you can't control someone like me you get so weak when you let me be. You get smaller till you fad it's not my fault what you became. I'm something twisted but you're insane. Stand up, shut up & fight me" *finger horn emoji* *black heart emoji*," Alexa Bliss tweeted.

With the new theme song, it's clear that Bliss is beginning a new chapter of her WWE career. Time will tell what her future holds, but given her status as a former RAW Women's Champion, many fans are hopeful she'll climb back into the title picture soon.

