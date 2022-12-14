Alexa Bliss has finally addressed her seemingly strange behavior from this week's Monday Night RAW.

This week, Bliss took on Bayley to determine the #1 Contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. After she defeated the Damage CTRL leader with a Twisted Bliss, Belair congratulated her. However, the segment took a turn when Alexa tried to hit The EST with Sister Abigail after initiating a hug but backed away. Interestingly, Wyatt's firefly logo flashed on the big screen before the incident happened.

Something of this sort has been teased for weeks. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE, teases of Bliss joining him have surrounded the former women's champion. This reached its crescendo, with Alexa almost attacking her former ally, Bianca.

The 31-year-old has now taken to social media to share her thoughts about the bizarre incident on RAW.

"Well last night was weird…" she tweeted

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Well last night was weird… Well last night was weird…

For those unaware, Alexa Bliss was paired with Bray Wyatt before the latter was unceremoniously released from the company in 2021. The company is now teasing their reunion, despite The Eater of Worlds returning with a different gimmick. It remains to be seen what lies in the future for the two superstars.

Alexa Bliss has hinted at a reunion with Bray Wyatt in the past few weeks

Last night's hint was the latest in a long line of teases about Bliss joining up with Bray Wyatt.

Since he made his WWE return at October's Extreme Rules premium live event, teases of Alexa reuniting with him have peppered the promotion's weekly television.

The first such hint came during Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5, where Bray's new Firefly Insignia flashed behind the former RAW Women's Champion during a backstage interview.

With the firefly appearing around her almost weekly, the next big hint came on the November 28 episode of RAW. Alexa looked zoned out as the logo flashed behind her, catching the attention of her allies, Bianca Belair and Asuka.

Alexa Bliss nearly attacked Belair and will soon challenge her for the RAW Women's Championship. It remains to be seen how Triple H will rework an on-screen partnership between Little Miss Bliss and Bray Wyatt.

What do you make of the turn of events on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes