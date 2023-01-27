Alexa Bliss comments on claims that she "wore too much makeup" on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has hit back at claims that she may have worn too much makeup on this week's episode of RAW. The five-time Women's Champion cut a backstage promo on Bianca Belair during the show ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer claimed a few days ago on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bliss wore "68 pounds of makeup" on the Monday night show. A few days later, The Goddess posted a TikTok, looking like she put some extra makeup on.

WWE fans were quick to notice this, wondering if it was to prove a point because of what Alvarez said. Alexa Bliss replied to one of them, claiming she wasn't aware of his comments and that she didn't care what anyone said about her makeup. Here is what Bliss tweeted:

"Literally no idea who that is lol but I could care less what anyone says about my makeup, way too many other things going on in life to care about," wrote Alexa.

Check out a screengrab of the tweet below:

Alexa's response to Alvarez.

Alexa Bliss will hope to win the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Uncle Howdy could appear during the match based on his recent interactions with Little Miss Bliss.

WWE fans were quick to defend Alexa Bliss against Bryan Alvarez's comments

After a Twitter user had posted the clip from Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE fans quickly took Bliss' side. Some of them praised how she looked on RAW, while others were critical of Alvarez and Dave Meltzer. Check out a few of the reactions below:

David 🌍🏆 @dave2801epic @AdilAsayed706 @bryanalvarez @davemeltzerWON Never heard them suggest that Jeff Hardy and Finn Balor have so much "make up" on their face they would fall over. @AdilAsayed706 @bryanalvarez @davemeltzerWON Never heard them suggest that Jeff Hardy and Finn Balor have so much "make up" on their face they would fall over.

KENNEDY!!!!! @PinnacleEnder @AdilAsayed706 @bryanalvarez @davemeltzerWON Can’t believe people pay for their subscription to hear comments like that. Like dude really? @AdilAsayed706 @bryanalvarez @davemeltzerWON Can’t believe people pay for their subscription to hear comments like that. Like dude really?

It is encouraging to see Alexa Bliss isn't taking much stock into external comments, especially with a big match coming up. It will be interesting to see if she can overcome Bianca Belair, especially since it's been over four years since she last held singles gold in WWE.

Do you think Bliss will become RAW Women's Champion at the Royal Rumble? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : Who will win at WWE Royal Rumble 2023? Bianca Belair Alexa Bliss 0 votes