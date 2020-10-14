Alexa Bliss comments on popular horror TV show

In the world of WWE, one would say that Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's storyline is a treat for fans who genuinely love a sprinkle of horror elements in their weekly programming.

Recently, Alexa Bliss tweeted about "The Haunting of Bly Manor", which is an American supernatural horror drama web television series, created by Mike Flanagan for Netflix.

I purposely looked for the creepy Easter eggs in haunting of bly Manor & When I found them I’m instantly 10000000% more scared .... I’m only 1/2 way through ep . 1 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 14, 2020

Interestingly, Bray Wyatt has derived inspiration from various movies and TV Shows for his WWE characters. It wouldn't be surprising if Alexa Bliss does the same, now that her character is obsessed Wyatt's evil alter-ego, The Fiend.

All episodes of "The Haunting of Bly Manor" were released on October 9th, and the show is receiving some mainstream attention. That's thanks to the popularity of "The Haunting of Hill House", which was a 2018 Netflix series also created by Mike Flanagan.

Alexa Bliss and The Fiend attacked Zelina Vega and Andrade on WWE RAW

On Night Two of the WWE Draft on RAW, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was the No. 1 pick made by the Red Brand. Alexa Bliss was drafted to RAW later during the same episode.

The Demonic Duo launched an attack on the erstwhile superstar-manager combo of Andrade and Zelina Vega. Andrade had lost a match against his former tag team partner, Angel Garza.

Zelina, while on commentary, had referred to Bliss as "Alexa Quinn" to mock her. So when Zelina checked up on Andrade after the bout, Bliss and Fiend victimized Zelina and Andrade out of nowhere.

Later, Zelina Vega got drafted to SmackDown, while Andrade remains a free agent as of now. It was later reported that Andrade will probably end up on the Red Brand sooner rather than later.

While it remains to be seen whom Alexa Bliss and The Fiend will choose to target next, their terrifying hold over RAW has just begun. The Fiend never forgets the names of those who have wronged Bray Wyatt in the past. Randy Orton would be an obvious victim, thanks the illustrious history between both of them.

Alexa Bliss could very well build up to a long-term feud with her former tag team partner, Nikki Cross, or the current RAW Women's Champion, Asuka.