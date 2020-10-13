The 2020 WWE Draft ended on this week's WWE RAW, as sixty picks were made over the two days on SmackDown and then RAW. There were a few surprises, some very unexpected, while some very good moves that could give rise to a few exciting feuds.

There were quite a few free agents, who were not drafted to either RAW or SmackDown, while some others were not even in the drafting pool.

The free agents can choose to go to either brand, but two WWE Superstars, who are free agents, haven't found a new home yet. Former United States Champion Andrade, and former Women's Champion Mickie James, were both undrafted in the draft pool.

What in store for Andrade and Mickie James in WWE after being undrafted

Both Mickie James and Andrade were a part of the draft pool but weren't drafted to either brand. Now, PWInsider has thrown some light on the future of these two Superstars in WWE. Their report revealed that both Superstars will likely stay on RAW:

"As of last night, the plan is for the Andrade and Mickie James, the two talents left 'Undrafted' following the 2020 Draft to land on the Monday Night Raw roster. Obviously, until it's officially announced, that's subject to change, but it was the plan as of yesterday."

Andrade moved to the main roster and debuted on SmackDown back in 2018, in the Superstar Shake-Up. He and his manager Zelina Vega were drafted to the Blue brand from NXT. In last year's WWE Draft, both of them were moved to RAW.

While Andrade has not been drafted, Vega has been drafted to SmackDown, after also being undrafted initially. Angel Garza, who was a part of the faction alongside Andrade and Vega, has stayed on the Red brand, and was the last Draft pick on night 1 of the Draft on SmackDown.

Mickie James, meanwhile, was not a part of last year's Draft as she was on the sidelines due to an injury. In this year's Draft, she was not drafted and she revealed recently that she has once again suffered an injury. But this is a minor one, and she should return soon.