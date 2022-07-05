"It’s very sad that we don’t work together" - Alexa Bliss claims that she did not want to bring down former WWE Universal Champion's gimmick

Alexa Bliss has admitted that she did not want to bring down Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' gimmick after the two aligned on WWE programming. She also detailed the on-screen partnership between the two.

In 2020, Bliss was involved in a storyline with The Fiend and played a significant role in his feud against Randy Orton. Her character also took a dark turn as the pair's involvement went on.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the former RAW Women's Champion noted that she needed to put a lot of effort into her darker character:

“Working with the Fiend, with Windham, was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire WWE career. He is so brilliant with his creativity, and he puts so much effort into his character, so much research. It made me want to step my game up 100% being like, Okay, well, he puts this much thought into his character, I need to put twice as much thought in mine. When you step into someone else’s gimmick, you don’t want to bring it down. You only want to elevate it. I put in so much effort into that, and protecting the character, and protecting when we did the Firefly Funhouse. It was so fun. Obviously it’s very sad that we don’t work together anymore because it was so much fun, and I think the WWE Universe saw how much fun we were having.” said Bliss [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

In April 2021, Bliss declared on an episode of RAW that she no longer needed Wyatt alongside her.

Meanwhile, the former Universal Champion returned with his Firefly Fun House gimmick, which eventually turned out to be his final WWE appearance. The company released the former Wyatt Family leader on July 31, 2021, ending his 12-year tenure.

Alexa Bliss also spoke about the negative comments regarding her WWE gimmick

During the same Out of Character podcast, Alexa Bliss provided her honest take on the criticism she received during her first run with the Lilly Doll.

According to Little Miss Bliss, she did not pay much attention to the comments. She said:

"Anything with the Playground Alexa-Lilly stuff, there are so many negative comments. So many negative comments from the day I started till even now. People just hate on it so much. But when I was in that persona, I didn't care."

Alexa Bliss recently competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match but was unsuccessful in capturing the briefcase. The bout was won by Liv Morgan, who is now the newly crowned SmackDown Women's Champion.

