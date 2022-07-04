Alexa Bliss reacts to "negative comments" about her WWE gimmick

Alexa Bliss recently gave an honest response to criticism of her original WWE run with the Lilly doll.

In 2020, things took a bizarre turn for the popular WWE star when she joined forces with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Even after their alliance ended, Bliss retained her 'spooky' on-screen direction for some time. While certain fans appreciated the gimmick for its out-of-the-box approach, others could not buy into WWE's creative decisions with the surreal character.

Speaking on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Alexa Bliss mentioned that she did not pay much attention to the hate directed towards her previous on-screen persona:

"Anything with the Playground Alexa-Lilly stuff, there are so many negative comments. So many negative comments from the day I started till even now. People just hate on it so much. But when I was in that persona, I didn't care."

The three-time RAW Women's Champion also brought up the fact that she sold a lot of Lilly merchandise when fans invested in her gimmick:

"People were investing. They were buying the Lilly dolls. Girls were dressing up as 'Dark Alexa.' Guys and girls. That's what I pay attention to." Alexa Bliss continued, "I don't pay attention a lot to the negative comments on wrestling Twitter because I feel like... there's ego to Twitter sometimes when you're looking to read negative stuff. Because I feel like 90% of it is negative."

While the 30-year-old now portrays a different character on television, she still carries the Lilly doll with her during WWE shows.

Alexa Bliss comments on her WWE act resonating with children

The WWE RAW star clarified that she does take some critical online reactions into consideration. However, this was not the case with "Dark Alexa," as she had a lot of fun playing that character.

Bliss also brought up the positive effect of her gimmick, capturing the attention of younger audiences:

"Most of the time I take some of it into consideration. But with that persona, with the 'Dark Alexa,' no. 'Cause I was having so much and I knew where I was going with it in my vision. I was having fun in being entertained by it. The fact that I would resonate with children so much is what made me not really pay attention to the negativity online."

Even in the past, Alexa Bliss has often responded to online criticism of her work in WWE. More recently, a fan begged the former Money in the Bank winner to change her new theme song. You can check out how Bliss reacted here.

Please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Were you a fan of Alexa Bliss' original WWE run with the Lilly doll? Yes No 6 votes so far