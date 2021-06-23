Alexa Bliss responds to criticism of her WWE gimmick

WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss has been a controversial onscreen figure lately. The main reason behind the same is her supernatural character, which is often labeled as a wildly experimental idea by fans and critics alike.

While some appreciate the out-of-the-box nature of her gimmick, others feel that it requires too much suspension of disbelief for an average viewer. It's safe to say that a character frequently associated with magic tricks isn't everyone's cup of tea.

Now, Alexa Bliss has responded to criticism of her persona via Twitter. The WWE RAW Superstar is apparently having a lot of fun on-screen, despite the many naysayers. Check out her tweet below:

They can say what they want… but I’m actually having fun pic.twitter.com/5B5dz8koZ3 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 23, 2021

Alexa Bliss recently fought Shayna Baszler at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021. The two women had the shortest match of the night that lasted seven minutes.

Bliss defeated the former MMA fighter via pinfall.

Alexa Bliss' latest tag team partner debuted her new character on WWE RAW

During the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss teamed up with Nikki Cross to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The match itself revolved around the idea that the winners would qualify for this year's women's Money in the Bank ladder contest.

While Bliss and Cross defeated their opponents to qualify for the ladder match, the latter's new onscreen gimmick has been the main talking point instead. Donning a superhero costume, Cross' new look led to mixed reactions on social media.

However, many believe that the former tag team champion could succeed with this gimmick, given that she herself came up with the idea. Check out Nikki Cross' thoughts on this topic in the tweet embedded below:

I don’t have superpowers. I can’t fly. I don’t have super strength.



But putting on my mask, my cape, my gauntlets, my armband, my whole outfit on......makes me feel like I can try anything.



I might fall down. But il get back up, each and every time. We all will. #WWERaw @WWE https://t.co/2mA8P5Yo7j — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 22, 2021

Although Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross aren't full-fledged allies anymore, they have a detailed history as tag team partners. The duo won the women's tag team championship twice.

Bliss' gradual transformation into a supernatural character served as the main reason why they drifted apart last year. As a result, it was quite jarring to see them team up together once again on WWE television this week.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross' characters on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

