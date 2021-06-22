Details on origin of Nikki Cross' new superhero character

WWE Superstar Killian Dain has revealed that Nikki Cross' new superhero look was her idea.

Nikki Cross debuted a new character on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. She teamed up with former ally Alexa Bliss to defeat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier.

Nikki Cross' new look received quite a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe on social media. Her husband and fellow WWE Superstar Killian Dain took to Twitter to reveal that it was Nikki herself who came up with the idea for her new character. Check out the tweet below:

She had an idea and saw it brought to life. Very excited to see whats next! Go go Nikki!!!!

She had an idea and saw it brought to life. Very excited to see whats next! Go go Nikki!!!! https://t.co/ZEUPSx3wCH — Damo (@DamoMackle) June 22, 2021

Nikki Cross seemed pretty comfortable playing this new character on TV

Nikki Cross has been a WWE mainstay for around five years at this point. She's a talented wrestler who has been trying to make a name for herself on the main roster for a while now.

Cross seemed to be having the time of her life playing her new character on RAW tonight. It has been a long time since fans got to see her team up with Alexa Bliss. Here's what Nikki Cross had to say about her chemistry with Bliss last year:

"You know, we both had ideas that kind of involved involved the other [person], we had ideas to work together. And then we kind have on screen and off screen kind of developed [in a] very similar way. We became closer, you know, initial conversations and then it turned out a longer conversation that then turned into ,travelling together. You know sat next to each other as we’re waiting for the plane to board the plane. During the drives together; these four hour drives, and three hour drives together. You know, checking into the same hotel you know? It kind of just grew. Whatever you saw on screen was very much what happened off screen." said Cross

Fans of Bliss and Cross would love to see the duo team up more in the coming weeks. It's not always that a WWE Superstar's pitch gets approved, and it would certainly be interesting to see what Nikki has in mind for her new persona.

What do you think of Nikki Cross' new character? Would you like to see her and Alexa Bliss challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships? Comment below!

Edited by Arjun