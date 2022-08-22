Alexa Bliss comments on whether she considers herself a future Hall of Famer

Multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss recently commented on whether she would consider herself a potential candidate for the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former women's champion has had a successful career in WWE so far. She has won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on multiple occasions. She has won the Women's Money in the Bank and is also the second Women's Triple Crown Champion.

During a recent appearance on the MackMania podcast, Alexa Bliss was asked if she sees herself as a potential WWE Hall of Famer. Bliss replied that, on paper she thinks that she could "100%" be in the Hall of Fame.

"I think on paper, yes. On paper, I could be a Hall of Famer, 100%. You know, I’ve been very fortunate with the opportunities I’ve had in WWE, especially in my first couple of years on the roster.” She continued on the WWE women’s division, “On paper our whole women’s division technically yes, could be Hall of Famers.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

The former women's champion is currently set to team up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky at the Clash at the Castle event on September 3.

Alexa Bliss is currently working on a new character for the future

During her WWE tenure, Bliss has successfully portrayed several characters, from The Goddess to her recent supernatural gimmick with Bray Wyatt. Little Miss Bliss has always managed to evolve with time and change her gimmick to captivate the fans.

During the same podcast, Five Feet of Fury stated that she is currently working on a new version of herself (probably referring to a new gimmick), and she can't wait to show it to the WWE Universe.

"There is a version of me that I am dying to get to. It just hasn't gotten there yet... I saw this collage of all these different characters I've been in WWE and I was like, 'Man, I've been like nine different people.' ... There has been something that I've been working on for quite a while that I really want to get out there... It's all about timing." [H/T Fightful]

The former women's champion further stated that she feels her current character has gotten a little "boring" on WWE television. Alexa Bliss added that she is trying to "regroup and reorganize" to get to where she wants to be on the company's programming.

Do you think Alexa Bliss has had a WWE Hall of Fame-worthy career? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Alexa Bliss deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame? Yes No 11 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha