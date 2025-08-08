Alexa Bliss Confesses Heartbreaking Challenge to Returning to WWE

Alexa Bliss recently returned to the WWE ring. The star has admitted that she faced some challenges along the way.

Bliss returned to WWE after taking time off to have a baby and spend time with her family before resuming her wrestling career. In an interview with TV Insider, she spoke about the heartbreaking behind-the-scenes challenges.

Alexa Bliss said that it was tough to return to the ring when she had a baby. She said that her body and everything else were not the same as when she had left, and it took a long time to get used to. She revealed that working in the Performance Center helped her to get comfortable in her body again. Bliss noted her child had given her a driving force, which had also helped her.

"Yeah, it was tough at first because when you have a baby, things are not where you left them. My body didn’t sit the way it used to. Training at the WWE Performance Center, it took a long time for me to get comfortable in my body again. It has been a lot of fun because now I have this new driving force of having a child, and it has been the best," Bliss said. [H/T TV Insider]

WWE @WWE CAN coexist! ❤️ Congratulations to @MsCharlotteWWE &amp; @AlexaBliss_WWE! #AndNew #SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss has spoken about her baby and the Lilly Doll

Alexa Bliss talked about how her child has a Lilly doll at home. They had to get her one at Evolution as well, because she refused to let go of the real one.

Bliss' daughter loved the Lilly doll and already has three, having forgotten to pack it for her on a previous trip. She mentioned that her child would often grab the real one and refuse to let go, so they needed to keep a merchandise version on hand to bribe her with.

"She does. Actually, we had to get her one at Evolution because she wouldn’t let the real one go. We had to go to the shop and actually get her a Lilly doll because she wouldn’t let that one go. She loves Lilly so much. She has three Lilly dolls because I keep forgetting to pack her one when we travel. She takes a hold of the real Lilly doll, so we have to keep bribing her with a merch Lilly so she lets go." [H/T TV Insider]

Alexa Bliss is taking her child with her on her travels with WWE.

