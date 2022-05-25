"Yes you did!!!" - Alexa Bliss confirms interesting claim made by WWE legend

Alexa Bliss has reacted to Lance Storm's claim that he was the first person ever to be on the receiving end of a Twisted Bliss.

A Twitter user recently shared a GIF of Bliss hitting a picture-perfect Twisted Bliss on Nikki A.S.H. Storm noticed the tweet and responded to it with an interesting piece of trivia. He claimed that he was the very first person to get hit with a Twisted Bliss.

Bliss has now responded to the WWE legend's claim with a heartfelt message directed towards him. She confirmed his claim in her response and thanked him for the same. In another tweet, Storm explained the meaning behind his original tweet.

Lance Storm @LanceStorm @FindElden I was a guest trainer at the PC when she was first working on it. I was the first person she did it to. @FindElden I was a guest trainer at the PC when she was first working on it. I was the first person she did it to.

Alexa Bliss has effectively used Twisted Bliss on her opponents over the years

It's been quite a while since Little Miss Bliss began using Twisted Bliss as her finishing move on WWE TV. She has been a part of the main roster for about six years now and is one of the most popular stars in the company today.

Bliss is a five-time women's champion across RAW and SmackDown and her finisher Twisted Bliss has had a lot to do with her success so far.

In 2020, she opened up on the origins of her finisher and mentioned how Lance Storm wanted to be the first person to take it.

“The move itself is a top rope, half twisting, kinda front flip. And it used to be my gymnastics dismount off of the balance beam, and that’s kinda where it came from. The first time I ever tried it was in a crash pad ring. And I remember Lance Storm was helping out at the Performance Center, and he wanted to be the first one to take it. But then our coach made me hit the finish — at least, I wanna say 30 times on Angelo Dawkins," said Bliss. [H/T Wrestling World]

Alexa Bliss has come a long way since her training days at the Performance Center. She has been doing quite well on RAW ever since her return to WWE TV earlier this month.

She has accomplished enough in just six years to warrant a future WWE Hall of Fame induction. Judging by her current push, it's only a matter of time before she uses the Twisted Bliss to add another title to her collection.

