"I'm my own person" – Alexa Bliss on the ideation and creation of her new entrance music

RAW star Alexa Bliss recently shared insights into the thought process behind creating her new entrance music.

The Goddess made her in-ring return on the May 9 edition of RAW last month, citing a new gimmick but still holding the Lilly doll. Before this, she appeared at Elimination Chamber in February this year. Since returning to the red brand, Bliss has succeeded in all her singles matches. She competed in the fatal four-way this week, where the winner would become a #1 contender for the RAW Women's Title, but Rhea Ripley won it.

Recently in an interaction with WWE Deutschland, Bliss talked about how she and her acting coach put their heads together for her new entrance theme. Bliss said she got inspired by pop-punk as it centers around themes of anti-authority, which she relates to:

"We got to build it from scratch and it was a lot of fun and it got to work a different part of my brain that I've never got to work before. So, I was, I've been doing acting classes with my acting teacher for, like, almost two years now. And so this class, I needed new music and he was, like, 'let's think of some stuff,' and I was, like, 'okay,' and so we were thinking because pop-punk is kind of making its way back. And so we were, like, 'Why don't we kind of focus around that?' and, you know, the whole, a lot of concept of pop-punk was, you can't control me, anti-authority, I'm my own person. I'm gonna do what I want kind of thing." (from 19:26 to 20:05)

Drago @Notorious401 #WWERaw Alexa Bliss returning last night was awesome. Loved her new music too which is a mix of Spiteful and The Fury! Interesting to see Lilly still in the mix of things too. Alexa Bliss returning last night was awesome. Loved her new music too which is a mix of Spiteful and The Fury! Interesting to see Lilly still in the mix of things too. 🔥👀 #WWERaw https://t.co/EhivLZoZF2

Alexa Bliss on dealing with nervousness inside the ring

The Five Feet of Fury has had an impressive and dominant presence on the main roster since her debut in 2016.

In the same interaction with WWE Deutschland, Alexa Bliss said she still gets nervous when entering the ring. She added that her height and weight don't make her 'physically intimidating' compared to her opponents. She highlighted she puts her best foot forward in her matches:

"I'm always nervous when I return to the ring for sure. Because let's be honest, I'm not the biggest one in the ring, five foot one, 100 something pounds. Like you know I'm not I'm not physically intimidating. So, it's a little nerve wracking. But whenever you know my music hits the nerves go away and I just get excited and just try to go out there and do my best." (from 18:18 to 18:42)

Check out the entire interaction below:

Before her recent return, fans last saw Alexa Bliss in her dark character when she was associated with The Fiend. She has been on an undefeated streak in singles matches since her return.

