Alexa Bliss defeats former tag team partner on WWE RAW

Bliss has been thriving on the red brand recently.
Bliss has been thriving on the red brand recently.
Liam Power
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 24, 2022 07:57 AM IST
News

Alexa Bliss earned a pinfall victory over her former tag partner Nikki A.S.H. on this week's WWE RAW.

Before the match on the latest edition of the red brand, Bliss took part in a backstage interview. When asked about her return and her opponent, she explained that she and A.S.H. used to be partners and tag team champions. Now, Alexa "gets to be best friends with a doll," while Nikki gets to dress like a superhero.

Then and now.@AlexaBliss_WWE @WWENikkiASH #WWERaw https://t.co/6jhgqRdDbK

The match itself was a pretty easy one for Bliss. Accompanied by fellow Scottish-born superstar Doudrop, Nikki made her way to the ring and was dispatched in no time by the Five Feet of Fury. Climbing to the top rope and hitting a huge Twisted Bliss, Alexa came down hard on Nikki to score the three-count.

TWISTED BLISS.@AlexaBliss_WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/YGIzh0fRmu

This marks Alexa Bliss's second televised victory since her return, having defeated Sonya Deville on RAW in the past.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for the former RAW Women's Champion in the coming weeks. You can read more about Lil Miss Bliss right here.

Edited by Angana Roy
