Alexa Bliss defeats Nikki Cross on RAW by using mind games

On tonight's RAW, Nikki Cross took on Alexa Bliss with a personal mission of exorcising The Fiend out of her. However, Bliss tricked The Twisted Sister and defeated her.

Ever since Alexa Bliss came in contact with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, she became increasingly distant from Nikki Cross. Bliss and Cross were two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and also the best of friends.

However, Cross walked out on Bliss a few months ago on an episode of SmackDown. She even later apologized for he actions, but Bliss was already too involved with The Fiend. Bliss even started appearing with Wyatt in the Firefly Funhouse segments.

A few weeks ago, Cross gave an ultimatum to Little Miss Bliss that she had to choose between either The Fiend or her. But, Bliss opted to be cohorts with The Fiend.

How did Alexa Bliss defeat Nikki Cross?

On tonight's RAW, an irate Cross tried to beat The Fiend out of Alexa Bliss by barraging her with punches from the get-go in their match. In an unexpected move, Bliss broke down in the middle of the ring and seemingly begged Cross for forgiveness.

Cross genuinely thought Bliss was asking for forgiveness and offered to extend a helping hand to her. Not long after the two women embraced each other, Bliss planted Cross with the Sister Abigail for the three-count and emerged victorious.

It remains to be seen what Nikki Cross will be doing next, since Bliss has made it clear that she is too involved with The Fiend by now. But, at the moment it is evident that the former best friends are no longer on good terms.