Alexa Bliss wins second singles match since return to RAW

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville in her second singles match on the red brand since her return.

Bliss made her in-ring return last week as Adam Pearce announced her to be Sonya Deville's opponent. She made her last appearance at Elimination Chamber, competing in the women's Chamber match for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

On RAW, the match commenced with a frustrated Deville who slapped and attacked Bliss. Deville then threw Bliss around the ring before unsuccessfully attempting to pin her.

The Goddess then tried to take control of the match but was slammed by Deville. The former SmackDown Women's Champion finally found an opening and managed to counter her opponents' moves. She then hit her with a DDT for the win.

With two wins since her return, Bliss seems to be sending a message to the women's locker room.

Meanwhile, Deville has been on a losing streak of late. After the match ended, she was seen having an argument with the referee, vehemently defending her case. A frustrated Deville then slapped the referee before walking out. It remains to be seen whether she faces any consequences in the upcoming episodes of RAW.

