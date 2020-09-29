Alexa Bliss' deleted tweet reveals epic reaction to Murphy's texts to Aalyah Mysterio

Murphy's storyline with Aalyah Mysterio has caught everyone's eye, including his ex-fiancée Alexa Bliss. The 5-time Women's Champion took to Twitter to respond to Murphy's "texts" to Aalyah Mysterio, which you can read here.

It has led to a lot of interest in the Mysterio family storyline, causing further drama and divide among father, son, and daughter. Alexa Bliss, who has been separated from Murphy for a few years now, reacted to it by telling him to "shoot his shot" before deleting the tweet. You can see the screenshot below:

Alexa Bliss was likely not getting positive responses since Murphy is her ex-fiancé, and she responded to that as well:

Try to make one comment supporting my ex & now I’m the bad guy 🙄 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Alexa Bliss went further defending her comments:

The Aalyah-Murphy storyline has been teased since Dominik Mysterio's defeat to Seth Rollins on RAW a few weeks ago. After Rollins turned on Murphy, Aalyah Mysterio briefly went to check on him out of concern before going to her brother.

Even last week, there was an interaction where Murphy gently approached Aalyah Mysterio, apologizing for any hurt or inconvenience caused.

What's the endgame of the Aalyah-Murphy storyline?

Advertisement

It's going to be interesting to see where it ends up leaving. While some brought up the fact that Aalyah is 19 while Murphy is 32, Alexa Bliss defended that on Twitter, stating that there is a 9-year gap between herself and her boyfriend Ryan Cabrera.

Either way, it's just a storyline, but perhaps the idea of it is to demonstrate just how much damage Seth Rollins is causing to the Mysterio family internally by trying to manipulate them.

Even before the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio-Jerry Lawler segment, Seth Rollins was seen taking Murphy's phone. The feud has gone on for a while now and from the look of things, it could go on longer.

Hell in a Cell is an ideal destination and it's doing wonders to further Dominik Mysterio's character. While there's no doubting Dominik Mysterio's caliber between the ropes, a strong character is a foundation that WWE will want him to build upon. His level of aggressiveness towards Murphy on RAW was a good start - and his defeat after Aalyah's unintentional distraction only furthers it.