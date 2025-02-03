Alexa Bliss denies plastic surgery rumors following WWE return

Alexa Bliss has commented on the plastic surgery rumors following her WWE return in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bliss was absent for two years due to pregnancy and health-related issues. She made a surprise comeback this past Saturday after weeks of speculation regarding her contract situation.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, The Goddess challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship but failed to dethrone The EST. She then took a long hiatus to get treatment for skin cancer and prioritize motherhood. The former WWE Women's Champion was blessed with a daughter in November 2023.

After two years of inactivity and recent reports about her future, The Five Feet of Fury made her surprise return as an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble. She paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt with a custom Fiend jacket and the return of Lilly the doll.

However, there were rumors that Lilly had gotten some work done on her face and body. In a post on X, Alexa Bliss vehemently defended her doll from all the plastic surgery claims.

"On behalf of Lilly, I deny all plastic surgery claims, lol!" Bliss wrote.

Alexa Bliss returned as a free agent, but her status didn't last long. She's now part of the RAW brand, as per PW Insider.

Alexa Bliss reportedly replaced a WWE star at the last minute

The WWE women's division is arguably the deepest it has ever been. Alexa Bliss' return added more star power to the division, allegedly creating last-minute problems at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

According to Fightful Select, Bliss was not part of the Rumble rehearsals on Friday. The two sides seemingly ended their contract dispute, allowing Little Miss Bliss to return the following day, leading to WWE star Shotzi losing her place in the Women's Rumble Match.

Alexa was eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see if she goes after The Miracle Kid on Monday Night RAW.

