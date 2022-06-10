Alexa Bliss discloses her favorite moment working with Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr)

Alexa Bliss has responded to a fan who asked her to reveal her "best moments" with former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr).

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman are close friends in real life. The duo were once mixed tag team partners during the first season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge and were quite popular among fans.

Little Miss Bliss recently did a Q&A session on her official Twitter handle. A fan asked her about best moments with Braun Strowman. In response, Bliss stated that she really liked the ride along that the two stars were a part of.

Alexa Bliss was involved in several WWE Ride Along episodes

WWE Ride Along was a reality show that lasted for five seasons during 2016-2020. The basic premise of each episode was WWE Superstars hitting the roads and sharing interesting stories along the way.

Bliss was featured on a bunch of WWE Ride Along episodes. On the April 30, 2018 episode of WWE Ride Along, she and Strowman traveled all the way to Cleveland and had a lot of fun sharing stories.

Braun Strowman was one of the wrestling personalities who attended Bliss' wedding ceremony earlier this year. The duo have had nothing but praise and admiration for each other over the years. Here's what Bliss had to say about Team Little Big's short-lived stint in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge:

"It was so much fun…We kinda got to do our own thing. We got to show our own personalities away from Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss; and it was a lot of fun. We were doing it for charity, and we got to represent Connor's Cure which was awesome. It was just a lot of fun because we got to make it our own. There weren’t a lot of people telling us what to do. It was more like, 'what do you guys want to do?'” she said.

Bliss is still quite popular among the WWE Universe and is a mainstay on RAW. Strowman, on the other hand, was let go by WWE last year. He went on to launch his own wrestling promotion called "Control Your Narrative" with his best friend EC3.

