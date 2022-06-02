"It was very special"- Alexa Bliss discloses the biggest title victory of her WWE career

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently revealed that her win against Becky Lynch at TLC 2016 holds a special place in her heart.

Little Miss Bliss is one of the most decorated female performers of this generation and has won seven titles during her WWE career. She defeated Lynch in a tables match at TLC 2016 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, marking her first championship in the company.

Speaking about her title victories on this week's The Bump, Bliss disclosed that her first title win is one of the most special memories of her career:

"I'd say nothing replaces your first title win,'' Bliss said. ''I won at TLC against Becky Lynch in a tables match and I believe it was in Dallas, TX. I think that was my favorite memory because my parents were there. It was my first title win and never in a million years did I ever think I would even be in a title match that soon in my career, let alone win it. So it was very special.'' (from 30:59 to 31:21)

Alexa Bliss is hoping to get a title opportunity in the near future

Alexa Bliss has been on a mission ever since making her return last month. Competing against Sonya Deville in her return match, Five Feet of Fury took less than a minute to decimate the WWE official.

Bliss followed up the win against Deville with three more victories in the following weeks. She defeated Doudrop last Monday and is currently 4-0 in her latest run.

Speaking on The Bump, she stated that she is hoping that her current momentum leads her to an eventual title shot down the line:

"I am very fortunate to have won four matches in a row," Alexa Bliss said. "I if I can win, I would love to win and if I can't, I will learn. So obviously before in the past, I've been RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and hopefully these wins continue on to something like that." (00:40 - 00:55)

Alexa Bliss was one of the most prominent faces on the red brand before her eventual hiatus. While Bianca Belair currently has her hands full with Becky Lynch and Asuka, fans surely won't mind a feud against Little Miss Bliss down the road.

