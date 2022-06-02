"Abuse of power" - Alexa Bliss shares her thoughts on Sonya Deville’s reign of terror

Alexa Bliss had a small part in helping remove Sonya Deville from power in WWE.

Following WrestleMania Backlash, Little Miss Bliss made her return to Monday Night RAW as Sonya Deville's surprise opponent immediately after the latter was relieved of her duties as a WWE official.

Bliss proceeded to defeat Deville in back-to-back weeks on Monday Night RAW, and we haven't seen the former WWE official on RAW or SmackDown since.

Alexa Bliss was a guest today on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about how she felt Sonya Deville acted as a WWE official, Bliss didn't pull any punches:

"I've seen her use her power, a little bit of abuse of power, I would say, to further herself in certain directions," Alexa Bliss said. "And sometimes it takes someone to come out with a doll and humble someone out there once in a while." (00:04 - 00:18)

Alexa Bliss is on a winning streak since returning to WWE RAW

Monday night Bliss picked up her fourth straight win on WWE RAW by defeating Doudrop. It's clear that the former champion has her sights set on championship gold and stated today on The Bump that she hopes these victories will lead her to an eventual title shot:

"I am very fortunate to have won four matches in a row," Alexa Bliss said. "I if I can win, I would love to win and if I can't, I will learn. So obviously before in the past, I've been RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and hopefully these wins continue on to something like that." (00:40 - 00:55)

While Bliss has been utilized very well since returning to Monday Night RAW, it isn't exactly clear as to what WWE has planned for her in the coming months. If Bianca Belair retains her championship at Hell in a Cell, a feud between her and Bliss heading into Money in the Bank could prove to be very interesting.

