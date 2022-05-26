Photo: Alexa Bliss displays real-life injury she suffered

Alexa Bliss recently displayed a minor injury she suffered in real life.

Little Miss Bliss was absent from WWE as the company didn't have plans for her till Elimination Chamber 2022, but her comeback was no less than spectacular. Since recently returning to WWE, Bliss has been unbeaten on RAW.

While the former RAW Women's Champion has been on a tremendous run, it looks like she might've suffered a minor injury. In a recently uploaded Instagram story, Bliss displayed a small cut on her elbow. According to the WWE star, the incident occurred at Disneyland.

"When you try to race Alex Smith, at Disneyland and full-on wipe out on the cement from running in loose golden gooses," wrote Bliss.

Bill Apter wants Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch to form a tag-team

Recently on RAW, Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville in her second singles match since her comeback. She also beat Nikki A.S.H on the latest episode of RAW.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships got vacated after Sasha Banks & Naomi walked out of RAW a few weeks ago.

Since then, WWE confirmed a new set of champions would be crowned, courtesy of a tournament. The entrants for the tournament are yet to be confirmed, but Bill Apter suggested WWE should consider pairing up Bliss and Becky Lynch.

Speaking on the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story podcast, journalist Apter said the two former RAW Women's Champions should be a tag team:

"I want to put a new team together that comes out of nowhere. Do you know what I suggested? Bliss and Becky Lynch. Put them together. Out of nowhere."

Becky Lynch is currently feuding against both Asuka and Bianca Belair. She will challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell 2022 in a Triple Threat Match.

