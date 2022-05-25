"Put them together" - Veteran journalist wants former WWE Women's Champion to form an unlikely alliance with Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter wants an unlikely combination of former Women's Champions Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

After Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW last week, WWE informed fans that there would be a tournament to crown the new champions. The announcement led to speculations as to which tandems would be competing for the gold. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live also mentioned that the company could be using some stars from NXT 2.0 for the upcoming competition.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story podcast, Bill Apter mentioned that he wanted a completely new team to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. He suggested that WWE should consider pairing up Becky and Bliss and push them to win the tournament.

Here's what Apter had to say:

"I want to put a new team together that comes out of nowhere. Do you know what I suggested? Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch. Put them together. Out of nowhere." (From 8:39 - 8:51)

You can watch the full video here:

Becky Lynch inserted herself into the RAW Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell

This week on RAW, Big Time Becks took on Asuka in a singles match for the opportunity to get added to the RAW Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell.

As the action moved outside the ring, The Empress of Tomorrow inadvertently kicked Bianca Belair at ringside. Lynch took advantage of the confusion to pin her opponent and join Belair and Asuka at the upcoming premium live event in a triple-threat match for the RAW Women's Championship.

It will be interesting to see whether Apter's prediction comes true and an unlikely duo wins the Women's Tag Team Championship.

