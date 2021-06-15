Alexa Bliss to face former NXT Women's Champion at Hell in a Cell 

It has been a while since fans last saw Alexa Bliss compete at a WWE pay-per-view. However, that trend is ending, as she will face Shayna Baszler this Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

Due to what transpired between Bliss and the former two-time NXT Women's Champion on WWE RAW last week, Nia Jax informed Bliss on the newest episode that Baszler will face her at WWE's upcoming PPV.

Jax and Bliss also had a bit of an altercation, and The Irresistible Force said she would face Bliss later in the ring on Monday.

Later in the night, Bliss was having an entertaining match with Jax, and it seemed as if she would defeat the former RAW Women's Champion.

But Reginald broke up the pin and caused a disqualification to end the match. Bliss, who was visibly angry, vented her frustration by seemingly hypnotizing Reginald for a few seconds before she left the ring.

Why is Alexa Bliss facing Shayna Baszler at WWE Hell in a Cell?

Alexa Bliss in WWE

Shayna Baszler appeared on Alexa's Playground on last week's episode of RAW, and she stomped on Alexa Bliss' doll, Lilly. According to the storyline, Lilly is seemingly the source of Bliss' supernatural powers.

Interestingly, right after Baszler stomped on the doll, bizarre things started happening around her; the pyro on the entrance ramp instantly went off around her, and the arena started falling apart.

Later, when Baszler made her way backstage, she saw that the place was empty, as no WWE employees or superstars were in sight.

The Queen of Spades then had no choice but to lock herself inside a room with Lilly, and the show went off the air with a shot of a terrified Baszler.

The segment received polarizing reviews online, and even former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized it.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will be able to fulfill her revenge, or will Baszler find a way to overcome her fear and put an end to Bliss and Lilly's partnership? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

