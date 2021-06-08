"I can't believe that they produced this" - Vince Russo reacts to the closing segment of WWE RAW [Exclusive]

Last night, WWE RAW closed out with a segment between Alexa Bliss and her guest at Alexa's Playground, Shayna Baszler. The segment first began inside the ring as Baszler and Bliss confronted each other. Matters escalated after Baszler refused to apologize to Bliss's doll, Lilly.

As The Queen of Spades escaped the ring and went backstage, she was met with a number of unexplained incidents that risked her wellbeing, thus forcing her to lock herself inside a room. The last shot of the show saw Baszler being terrified of Lilly the doll.

This segment received a great deal of criticism online. On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone reviewed last night's episode of RAW, and Russo had some things to say about the closing segment of the show:

"If anybody wants to understand what this should have looked like, go watch the movie 'Carrie.' I can't believe [it], I really can't because I worked there and I worked with a lot of people there [like] Kevin Dunn." Vince Russo continued, "I can't believe the Mickey Mouse-ness of this whole entire finish of this show. I can't believe I was watching this and saying 'You used to work for this company.' This is the WWE. I can't believe that they produced this at the end. I want to know what is Vince McMahon thinking seeing this final scene. I really, really want to know that."

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the above quote from this article.

Alexa Bliss's WWE character has undergone a drastic change within the last year

Last year, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was involved in a feud with Braun Strowman over the WWE Universal Championship. Alexa Bliss was also integrated into their rivalry.

At one point during their feud, Bliss took sides with The Fiend and added a darker twist to her character.

Soon after the draft in October, Bray Wyatt started a feud with Randy Orton, which lasted until WWE WrestleMania. At The Show of Shows, The Viper picked up a quick win over The Fiend, seemingly putting their rivalry to an end.

Bray Wyatt has lately been on hiatus, and in the meantime, Alexa Bliss has incorporated all elements of Bray Wyatt's character into her own.

Let us know what you think of Bliss's current storyline with Shayna Baszler in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry