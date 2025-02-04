Alexa Bliss to feud with major star heading into WrestleMania 41, predicts WWE analyst

Alexa Bliss made a shocking return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 when she entered the Women's Rumble match for the first time in four years. Recently, analyst Sam Roberts predicted that Bliss could feud with Liv Morgan heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Before Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss' last match for the Stamford-based promotion took place in January 2023. She was on maternity leave for the past couple of years. Upon her comeback, The Goddess was eliminated from the 30-woman contest by Liv Morgan.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted that WWE could book Bliss vs. Morgan for WrestleMania 41. Roberts believed Morgan had nothing to do on RAW following her feud with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

"Maybe Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss is the direction because I don't see a specific direction for Liv Morgan to go in right now. She didn't win the Rumble; her story with Rhea Ripley is over, and I think this could be interesting," Roberts said. (From 48:30 to 48:42)

Alexa Bliss could be the 'de facto' leader of The Wyatt Sicks, predicts WWE analyst Sam Roberts

Alexa Bliss is no stranger to eerie storylines, as she worked with Bray Wyatt during WWE's Pandemic Era and ultimately cost him a match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. A few years ago, Uncle Howdy set his sights on Bliss when the latter was feuding with Bianca Belair.

On the same podcast, Sam Roberts said The Goddess could unite with The Wyatt Sicks and become the group's 'de facto' leader heading into WrestleMania 41.

"I kind of like the idea of Alexa Bliss being a representative of The Wyatt Sicks who's kind of always there. You know almost like a de facto leader of the group. The idea that Alexa [Bliss] is a show-to-show competitor and we know she's a representative, but you can't push her too far because if you do, The Wyatt Sicks will appear," Roberts said.

As of now, it's unclear which brand Bliss will join in the Stamford-based promotion. Fans must stay tuned to find out.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Notsam Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

