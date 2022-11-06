Alexa Bliss finally breaks silence following WWE Crown Jewel loss 

Alexa Bliss and Asuka's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign came to an abrupt end at the hands of Damage CTRL at Crown Jewel. A dejected Alexa took to Twitter to admit that she and her tag team partner didn't anticipate losing the titles they won five days ago on RAW.

While the defeat will surely give Bliss a few sleepless nights, the former women's champion felt honored to have defended the tag team titles alongside Asuka in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here's how Little Miss Bliss reacted to her WWE Crown Jewel match:

Wasn't the outcome we had hoped for- but was an honor to defend these titles & have this match in Saudi Arabia 🖤 @WWEAsuka

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for- but was an honor to defend these titles & have this match in Saudi Arabia 🖤 @WWEAsuka Wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for- but was an honor to defend these titles & have this match in Saudi Arabia 🖤 @WWEAsuka https://t.co/KlZCUNm2PD

It's interesting to note that Alexa Bliss is yet to comment on the Crown Jewel teaser for a possible reunion with Bray Wyatt. Before she came out for her title defense, Bliss was briefly flustered when an image of Wyatt's Firefly logo popped up on their screen during a backstage segment.

Michael Cole also acknowledged Bliss' history with Bray Wyatt, and speculation suggests the duo could work together on TV again.

What happened in Alexa Bliss and Asuka's title match against Damage CTRL at WWE Crown Jewel?

The Women's Tag Team Championship match took centerstage after a controversial opener between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. The bout was seemingly the only one that involved a title exchange in Riyadh.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY put together a 13-minute contest that started slowly and gradually gathered momentum as it approached the final minutes. The closing minutes of the bout saw Nikki Cross interfere and knock Alexa Bliss off the top rope before the latter hit her 'Twisted Bliss' finisher.

Damage CTRL capitalized on the assist and regained the championship with a pinfall victory. While the ongoing feud might continue for a few more weeks, all the attention will be on if Alexa gets pulled into another major storyline with Bray Wyatt.

What do you think is next for Bliss? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes