Alexa Bliss finally reveals details of her new project 

As announced earlier this week, Alexa Bliss' new podcast, 'Uncool with Alexa Bliss', will premier on every major podcasting platform on September 22nd. Comicbook caught up with Alexa Bliss for an interview, and the former WWE Women's Champion opened up on her upcoming new project.

Alexa Bliss said that developing the idea of the podcast was a long process. The idea of having a podcast was pitched to Alexa Bliss, and while she wasn't initially committed to the plan, a lot of brainstorming went into the proposed project.

It was originally set to be a coffee podcast as she is known to be an ardent coffee lover. The idea of having a game podcast was floated wherein they pick up a game and play it on the episode. The SmackDown Superstar revealed that they did a few test episodes with a couple of WWE Superstars. They loved hearing the embarrassing stories of the guests, and that's how the core idea of the podcast was formed.

The gist of the podcast is to transport the listeners back in time as they discuss nostalgic, cringeworthy and laugh-out-loud moments from before the guests tasted fame and success.

"We did a couple test episodes with a couple of WWE superstars and we just kind of tried a bunch of things and saw what worked, what didn't work. And the one thing we loved hearing was everyone's embarrassing stories. So we were just like, 'Maybe that's what it is.' Maybe the podcast theme, maybe it's just reliving embarrassing stories from middle school and high school. And it just clicked, and it was a lot of fun, and we tried the new format, and we got some amazing stories from people. And that's when we were like, 'All right, this is what we're going with.'

Alexa Bliss isn't much of podcast listener herself

Alexa Bliss admitted that she isn't a big podcast listener herself, but now that she has her own show, she would start checking out more podcasts.

Alexa Bliss also stated that they began shooting episodes of the podcast at a WWE set. They filmed around four episodes before the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in and the filming had to be shifted.

"We were told, 'Hey, we have to film at home now.' So I was sitting there, and I was talking to Ryan (Cabrera), and he was like, 'Oh, you need a whole set. You need something visual, you need something that shows what it's about, something that's your personality.' "And I was like, 'You know what? You're right.' And so we went to my mom's house, and I started digging out a whole bunch of my old toys, whole bunch of my old stuff from high school and middle school. And that in itself was a lot of fun because we found a lot of interesting stuff that I kept from middle school and high school. And yeah, because that's the theme of what were you like in middle school and high school and so I was like, 'This is what I had in middle school and high school, and this was my style.' And so it just kind of snowballed from there."

Alexa Bliss also spoke about the differences between hosting a podcast and cutting a promo in the WWE. Bliss noted that there are significant differences as Superstars are only given a little time to cut promos, whereas podcast hosts are expected to engage in conversations for more than an hour or longer.

"It's definitely different because with the promo, you only get so much amount of time and you say what you want, and then you're done. And with the podcast, you have to keep the conversation going, and it's actually a lot harder than it looks, especially when you don't know the person. I think the hardest part about it is keeping the conversation going for an hour and then having enough content to get it down to 20, 30 minutes and you want to make sure you have enough content, you want to make sure you sound personable and that you don't sound stuck."

Alexa Bliss ended the interview with one final pitch as to why the fans should tune into her new podcast on September 22nd.