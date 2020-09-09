WWE makes a major announcement about Alexa Bliss

WWE made a major announcement regarding Alexa Bliss' new project.

The company confirmed that Alexa Bliss' brand new podcast titled 'Uncool with Alexa Bliss' would debut on Tuesday, September 22. The podcast has been rumored to be in the works for several months, and WWE's confirmation comes at a time when Alexa Bliss is changing her character TV.

Alexa Bliss will be joined by various WWE Superstars and celebrity guests on her weekly podcast series. The Miz has been announced as the special guest for the first episode of Uncool with Alexa Bliss.

WWE also confirmed that The Bella Twins, James Iglehart, Bliss' boyfriend Ryan Cabrera and various other guests would appear as guests in the subsequent episodes.

Here's WWE's statement on the Alexa Bliss' new podcast:

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced Uncool with Alexa Bliss, a new podcast series debuting on Tuesday, September 22. Hosted by WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss®, the podcast will transport listeners back in time when Bliss and her guests discuss their most nostalgic, cringeworthy and laugh out loud moments from before their fame and success. Listen to the trailer here. Each Tuesday, Alexa Bliss will sit down with WWE Superstars and celebrity guests to celebrate all things "Uncool." From awkward first dates to fashion faux pas and everything in between, nothing is off limits. WWE Superstar The Miz® will kick off the premiere episode with other weekly guests including Lance Bass, The Bella Twins – Nikki and Brie Bella®, Ryan Cabrera, James Iglehart, Taylor Hanson, Nikki Glaser, Jon Heder and more.

Listeners can subscribe to Uncool with Alexa Bliss on all audio streaming services including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora. Full length videos of each episode will be available the following week on WWE Network and WWE's YouTube channel. Alexa Bliss has been an athlete her entire life, having previously competed in gymnastics, softball, cheerleading and as a professional bodybuilder before joining WWE in 2013. She is a five-time WWE Women's Champion, two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and an unapologetic Disney fanatic who loves all things 90s and early 2000s. When she is not competing or podcasting, you can find her at home with her famous pet pig Larry Steve enjoying a cup of coffee and catching up on her favorite shows.

Here's what Alexa Bliss had to say about the

"Uncool will take listeners down memory lane by reliving embarrassing, quirky tween moments and reminiscing about younger years while offering laughs along the way. Fans will get to see just how cool it is to be uncool."

Alexa Bliss' character transformation on SmackDown

Advertisement

Alexa Bliss is currently in the midst of a gradual character transformation on WWE TV. The speculation is that former WWE Women's Champion is slowly turning into a full-time ally of The Fiend, which is evident from the increasing number of the dreadlocks in her hair.

WWE has been teasing a potential alliance between Alexa Bliss and The Fiend ever since she was brought into the storyline. Bray Wyatt is also set to introduce a new Firefly Fun House character on the next episode of SmackDown, and there are rumours of Alexa Bliss possibly being the new member. However, it could also be a new puppet.

Whatever happens in the weeks to follow on WWE TV should not change the fact that Alexa Bliss' massive new podcast would attract a lot of listeners.