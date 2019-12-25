WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss set to host new WWE podcast

Alexa Bliss is set to host her own podcast!

Following the success of Corey Graves' After The Bell and The New Day's Feel The Power podcasts, WWE are seemingly set to embark on a third podcasting venture very soon, with PWInsider.com reporting that Alexa Bliss is set to be the host.

Following up on their own report last week regarding a potential third podcast on the affiliated Endeavor Audio network with a female host planned, PWInsider.com have now stated that Alexa Bliss is penciled in to be the voice of the new podcast, and that Five Feet of Fury will record a pilot episode very soon.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion very recently opened up about her lack of mic time, penning an open letter to WWE stating that she wants her microphone back for Christmas, and responding to a tweet about her "promo privileges" being taken away.

There's no news on whether the podcast would be completely wrestling-related, but Bliss is very open about her hobbies of collecting Disney mugs and Disney Parks Mickey Mouse ears while being a keen attendee of the famous theme parks, and is also open about her love of body modifications and alternative music taste.

It is interesting to note that pop punk legends Bowling For Soup have recently been posting photos with Little Miss Bliss, teasing that they're working with the former Women's Tag Team Champion but not giving away any details as to what the collaboration may involve. May a music podcast be in the works, or could Bliss possibly be appearing in a music video for the rockers?

Rumours of Alexa Bliss soon hosting a podcast under the WWE umbrella [PWInsider]



Bliss stating that she wants her mic back possibly further this, and Bowling For Soup posted photos of Alexa Bliss with them over the past few days...



Might WWE be about to release a music podcast? — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) December 24, 2019

No matter the topic, a podcast featuring the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion is bound to be a major success regardless of the content.

Bliss is one of the most confident and comfortable talkers WWE has, so this would seem like a complete no-brainer following the success of WWE's first two podcast ventures.

Alexa Bliss is one of THE best promo cutters in wrestling.



Why? Impeccable cadence and delivery play a part, no doubt, but the main thing is she has confidence in what she's saying - usually because she's absolutely spot on, and just telling the truth. https://t.co/NUgr6L7D6j — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) December 18, 2019