Alexa Bliss' former tag team partner suggests a name for her alliance with Liv Morgan

Mickie James has suggested a name for Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan's tag team.

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss teamed up with Liv Morgan and the duo took on Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. WWE had previously teased a possible team-up featuring the two female stars during a four-way match on last week's RAW.

Bliss and Morgan's pairing garnered tons of reactions from the WWE Universe on social media. Former Women's Champion Mickie James took to Twitter to suggest an interesting name for the duo. Check it out below:

"Liv’N Bliss or else," Mickie wrote.

James' name proposal for an Alexa Bliss-Liv Morgan tag team received plenty of support from fans

Many fans chimed in on Mickie James' tweet and were in complete agreement with her. Check out some of the most interesting fan reactions to James' suggestion:

Lorenzo @Zovalente @MickieJames Hah! I thought this was you referencing their tag team name. Very clever, Mickie. It's actually quite smooth and perfect 🥂 Liv'N Bliss #WWERaw @MickieJames Hah! I thought this was you referencing their tag team name. Very clever, Mickie. It's actually quite smooth and perfect 🥂 Liv'N Bliss #WWERaw

Nyquil$ @Nizzel96 @MickieJames I have that name for them in wwe2k20 @MickieJames I have that name for them in wwe2k20😌

On last week's edition of RAW, fans were treated to a four-way match featuring Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Dopdrop. The Nightmare won the match to earn a shot at RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Money In The Bank.

During the contest, Bliss and Morgan worked in tandem on various occasions. As a result, many fans hoped to see the duo form a tag team. Last night, Bliss and Morgan defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., so they qualified for the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Not long ago, Little Miss Bliss talked about potentially forming a tag team with Morgan:

"Of course. My past has shown that I don't do too well with tag teams. Somehow, I always end up having major falling outs with my tag team partners. But I think it would be a lot of fun to tag with Liv, especially 'cause she's super talented. We've all seen videos of her in the ring. She gets this energy from somewhere I don't even know, because I drink so much caffeine a day and I still can't get to her level of energy, so kudos for that," said Bliss.

It remains to be seen if Bliss and Morgan will continue teaming up on WWE TV in the coming weeks. One thing's for sure, though: the two women are bound to have a major advantage in the upcoming Money In The Bank match. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them working together during the match, until one of them decides to grab the briefcase.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the team of Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss? Yes No 5 votes so far