Alexa Bliss gives an important update on her WWE return

Alexa Bliss recently shared an update on her WWE return and revealed she'd be back in action as soon as WWE calls her.

Alexa Bliss has wrestled two matches in the past eight months. In February, her last in-ring outing was inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Journalist Adam Glyn recently spoke with Little Miss Bliss outside an airport and asked about her eventual WWE return. Bliss had a surprising response to the same and revealed she's been ready to return for about two months:

"Hopefully soon. I’m just waitin’ on the call. Been ready to go since before Saudi Arabia.” (H/T - SEScoops)

While speaking with Glyn, Bliss also said she's 100% healthy now. Bliss underwent sinus surgery last year after her RAW Women's title loss to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021. She recently shared a graphic video of the aftermath of her surgery on her official TikTok handle.

Watch the full interview below:

Alexa Bliss seems excited to return to the ring

Judging by her comments, Bliss seems more than ready to get back in the ring. She wasn't a part of WWE's plans heading to WrestleMania 38, but pitches were reportedly made for her to get involved in a major feud.

Fightful Select recently reported that WWE made backstage pitches to get Bliss involved in the Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair feud for the RAW Women's title. Fans are aware Bianca eliminated Bliss inside Elimination Chamber to bag a shot at Lynch's title at WrestleMania 38.

At 'Mania 38, Belair beat Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship. Around the same time, Bliss got married to her fiance Ryan Cabrera, and several popular WWE Superstars attended the ceremony.

Have you missed watching Alexa Bliss in action on WWE TV? Who should be her first feud when she eventually returns to WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

