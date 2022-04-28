Alexa Bliss shares graphic video of nose recovery after sinus surgery

Alexa Bliss has shared a graphic clip of her nose recovery following a sinus surgery last year.

Alexa Bliss took on Charlotte Flair in a RAW Women's title match at Extreme Rules 2021. Following her loss in the bout, Bliss took a hiatus from WWE TV to undergo sinus surgery.

Bliss recently stated that the picture of her nose recovery was deemed too graphic for the internet. It looks like she attempted to post the image on Instagram, but the social media site rejected the same. However, Bliss has now shared the picture on TikTok in a video format.

You can check out the video HERE. Please proceed with caution, though, as the clip contains an NSFW image. Bliss wrote the following in the caption of her video:

"I’m almost 8 months out from my rhinoplastly, septoasty & valve reconstruction - all to be able to breathe for the first time in YEARS! Recovery wasn’t pretty- but totally worth it 😊 #greenscreen #nosesurgerycheck."

Alexa Bliss hasn't wrestled since her Elimination Chamber loss in Saudi Arabia

Since September 2021, Little Miss Bliss has competed in just two matches. While recovering from her surgery in November 2021, she responded to a fan who asked her about a possible return date:

Bliss returned to the ring at the Elimination Chamber 2022 event in Saudi Arabia. She competed in a Women's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's title. Despite making it to the final two, she lost the match to Bianca Belair.

Bliss hasn't competed on WWE TV since her loss inside the hellish structure. Meanwhile, she got married to Ryan Cabrera, and the ceremony was attended by several top WWE Superstars.

After making her way to the main roster in 2016, Bliss has done quite well for herself over the years. She is a multi-time women's champion across RAW and SmackDown and a former Money In The Bank winner. She successfully cashed in her briefcase on Nia Jax to win the RAW Women's title.

Bliss has a large fan following on social media, and her fans are eagerly waiting for her return to WWE TV. At 30-years-old, Bliss still has ample time left to establish herself as one of the all-time great female stars.

Edited by Angana Roy