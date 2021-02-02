Alexa Bliss helps Edge beat Randy Orton on WWE RAW

Fresh off the heels of his victory in the 2021 Royal Rumble, WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared on RAW during WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's opening promo segment. "The Rated-R Superstar" told McIntyre that he would make his intentions clear soon. In the main event, Edge took on Randy Orton in a heated battle. "The Ultimate Opportunist" picked up a win over Orton with some help from Alexa Bliss.

Edge pinned Orton after he dropped "The Viper" with a Spear in the main event of WWE RAW this week. Bliss gave Edge the assist by distracting Orton at a critical moment. "The Viper" was about to hit the RKO when Bliss arrived.

In this match, Orton and Edge reignited their bitter rivalry that spanned the first half of 2020. Edge defeated Orton at WrestleMania 36, but Orton defeated his enemy at WWE Backlash. Edge missed the latter half of the year with an injury. He returned at WWE Royal Rumble and won the battle royal by eliminating Orton.

With the win, Edge seemingly earned the decisive advantage in the rivalry. Heading into WrestleMania, both Orton and Edge will probably move on to other feuds. Edge will likely target a world champion while Orton still has to deal with Bliss and The Fiend.

Edge competed on WWE RAW for the first time in almost 10 years

Edge in WWE

Edge competed on Monday Night RAW for the first time in nearly a decade. He seemed ready for war, though he gave an Iron Man performance in the Royal Rumble Match less than 24 hours before Monday night's main event.

In the closing moments of the match, it seemed like Orton would walk off with the victory. But Alexa Bliss appeared behind '"The Legend Killer." When Orton turned his head to look at her, he was greeted with a horrifying sight. Bliss appeared to bleed from her mouth, and she shocked Orton just enough so that Edge could hit him with a Spear for the win.

