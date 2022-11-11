Alexa Bliss has opened up about her plans to evolve as she remains unsure where she is right now character-wise in WWE.

The Goddess is currently part of an alliance with Bianca Belair on RAW. She and The Empress of Tomorrow captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the red brand last week before losing it back to Damage CTRL a few days later at Crown Jewel.

In 2020-2021, she had a horror-themed gimmick when she was paired with The Fiend. Since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE a couple of weeks ago, there's been a few hints of a possible reunion between the two stars.

During a recent interview with Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland, Alexa Bliss stated that she has played several characters in her career and wants to keep evolving.

"It is [strange], and that's why I think about it a lot more recently because I don't really know where I'm at right now when it comes to character-wise. So I think about like, 'Man, I've been eight to nine different personas in my career.' I tried to always evolve, and I am actually trying to even change from what I'm doing now," said Bliss. (H/T Wrestling INC.)

Alexa Bliss will compete in her first WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

For the first time in WWE history, a WarGames match will take place on the main roster at a major premium live event such as Survivor Series.

Alexa Bliss will compete in the women's WarGames match for the first time in her wrestling career. There will have a total of 10 competitors in the match, but only seven have been revealed so far.

It'll be Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and one more star will go up against Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and their yet-to-be-revealed partners. The event is scheduled to take place on November 26, later this month.

Would you like to see a reunion between Bray Wyatt and Alexa? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes