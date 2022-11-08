Bray Wyatt makes his presence felt during top female star's entrance on WWE RAW

Despite being a SmackDown Superstar, Bray Wyatt's presence is still being felt on WWE RAW. He has continued to tease the recruitment of the first member of his potential stable, and it is a familiar face.

Wyatt's Firefly logo has popped up multiple times when Alexa Bliss has been on-screen. It previously happened at Crown Jewel when she and Asuka were being interviewed backstage before their Women's Tag Team Championship match against Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

This week on WWE RAW, Bianca Belair's entrance video was briefly blacked out by Bray Wyatt's logo on the titantron. Bliss and Asuka were alongside her, which explains the ongoing hints.

Several fans on Twitter noticed this, with reactions ranging from concern for Alexa Bliss to excitement towards her possible reunion with Bray Wyatt. For now, though, the five-time women's champion will compete inside WarGames at Survivor Series.

Bliss will team up with Asuka and Belair against Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross inside the double cage. However, the lineup is incomplete as of WWE RAW this week as the War Games matches will be five-on-five.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt's partnership on WWE RAW

It will be interesting to see where the teases between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss lead and whether the two actually reunite.

If they do so, fans will hope it is better than their previous partnership in 2020, which began off the back of a feud between The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

Alexa's primary storyline in this role came when Wyatt was written off television after being set on fire by Randy Orton at TLC 2020. She tormented The Viper weekly on WWE RAW through magic and fireballs.

This eventually led to The Fiend returning to set up a match between him and Orton at WrestleMania 37. However, Bliss distracted Wyatt and caused him to lose. She "gained" his powers while the company released the two-time Universal Champion. That was the end of his story until now.

